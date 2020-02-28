Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Size by Product, End User, Regions, Manufacturers and Forecast till 2025

The market for Schistosomiasis is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Schistosomiasis sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288059

Schistosomiasis, also known as snail fever and bilharzia, is a disease caused by parasitic flatworms called schistosomes. The urinary tract or the intestines may be infected. Signs and symptoms may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, bloody stool, or blood in the urine. Those who have been infected a long time may experience liver damage, kidney failure, infertility, or bladder cancer. In children, it may cause poor growth and learning difficulty.

The global average price of Drugs for Schistosomiasis is in the decreasing trend, from 62 USD/K Units in 2011 to 57 USD/K Units in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Drugs for Schistosomiasis is Praziquantel, Oxamniquine and other. Praziquantel is the mainly drug for Schistosomiasis, and the proportion of Praziquantel in 2015 is about 90%.

Drugs for Schistosomiasis are widely used in S. haematobium, S. mansoni, S. japonicum, S. mekongi and S. intercalatum.Most of human infections are caused by S. haematobium, S. mansoni, S. japonicum. And the market share used in S. haematobium in 2015 is 28%. And the market share used in S. mansoni in 2015 is 48%.

The global Drugs for Schistosomiasis market is valued at 70 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 94 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Drugs for Schistosomiasis market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Drugs for Schistosomiasis in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Drugs for Schistosomiasis in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Drugs for Schistosomiasis market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Drugs for Schistosomiasis market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Shin Poong

Merck

Bayer

EIPICO

Chandra Bhagat Pharma

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Market size by Product

Praziquantel

Oxamniquine

Other

Market size by End User

S. haematobium

S. mansoni

S. japonicum

S. mekongi

S. intercalatum

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-drugs-for-schistosomiasis-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drugs for Schistosomiasis Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Praziquantel

1.4.3 Oxamniquine

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 S. haematobium

1.5.3 S. mansoni

1.5.4 S. japonicum

1.5.5 S. mekongi

1.5.6 S. intercalatum

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Market Size

2.1.1 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Drugs for Schistosomiasis Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Drugs for Schistosomiasis Revenue by Regions

To be [email protected]@

Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2288059

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like pharmaceutical market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/