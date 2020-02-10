Global Drugs for Malaria Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Drugs for Malaria Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Competitive analysis includes detailed information of manufacturer’s business models, strategies, revenue growth and all the data required that would benefit the person conducting the market research. For new investors and business initiatives market research is a must as it gives them a direction and a plan of action to move forward keeping in mind their competitors.

Request Sample Report Copy

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/544475

Drugs for malaria or antimalarial medications are also known as anti-malarial drugs. Anti-malarial drugs treat or Prevention malaria, a disease that occurs in tropical, subtropical, and some temperate regions of the world. The disease is caused by a parasite, Plasmodium, which belongs to a group of one-celled organisms known as protozoa. The only way to get malaria is to be bitten by a certain type of mosquito that has bitten someone who has the disease.

Anti-malarial Drugs are available only with a physician’s prescription. They come in tablet, capsule, and injectable forms. Among the commonly used anti-malarial drugs are chloroquine, mefloquine, primaquine, pyrimethamine, and quinine.

The classification of drugs for malaria includes aryl aminoalcohol compounds, antifolate compounds and artemisinin compounds. The proportion of aryl aminoalcohol compounds drugs for malaria in 2016 is about 16.8%, the proportion of antifolate compounds in 2016 is about 55.4% and the proportion of artemisinin compounds in 2016 is about 27.8%.

Drugs for malaria are application in Preventioning malaria, curing malaria and other areas. The most of drugs for malaria is used in Preventioning malaria; the market share in 2016 is about 56.1%. And 35.1% of drugs for malaria are used in curing malaria.

Market competition is intense. The major manufacturers are Cipla, Guilin Pharmaceutical, IPCA Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan Labs, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Aventis and Ajanta Pharma in the United States.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Aryl Aminoalcohol Compounds

Antifolate Compounds

Artemisinin Compounds

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Prevention

Treatment

Other

Full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Drugs-for-Malaria-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cipla

Guilin Pharmaceutical

IPCA Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Mylan Labs

Roche

Novartis

Sanofi Aventis

Ajanta Pharma

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Drugs for Malaria (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Drugs for Malaria market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drugs for Malaria manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drugs for Malaria with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Drugs for Malaria submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Inquiry for Buy Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/544475

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook