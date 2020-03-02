Global Drug Eluting Stents Market Forecast Based on Upcoming Trends and Industry Development till 2027

The global drug eluting stents market can be segmented on the basis of coating, application, end-users and region. On the basis of coating, it is sub-segmented into polymer-based coating and polymer-free coating. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into peripheral artery diseases and coronary artery disease. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, cardiology centers and hospitals. The coronary heart disease segment is expected to have the largest market share which can be attributed to high prevalence of coronary heart diseases around the globe. The drug eluting stents industry is majorly focusing to provide advanced stents that secretes drugs which will help cardiac patients to recover effectively. This in turn is anticipated to be the major reason behind the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global drug eluting stents market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Growing rate of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) coupled with rising geriatric and obese population are the prime factors which are anticipated to augment the growth of the market. Factors such as rising adoption of minimally invasive endovascular surgeries coupled with increase in healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the market shares over the forecast period.

By region, the global drug eluting stents market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global drug eluting stents market on account of unhealthy lifestyle among people, suitable reimbursement policies, rising cardiac diseases and increasing obese and geriatric population across the region. The Asia Pacific market of drugs eluting stents is expected to witness a significant growth on the back of rising pool of patients, rise in the disposable income, increase in patient awareness, enhancement in medical tourism and growing geriatric population. Enhancement in medical tourism, rising pool of patients and increase in disposable income are the prime factors which are anticipated to boost the market shares over the forecast period.

Vibrant Growth of Drug Eluting Stents Market

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with increasing geriatric and obese population are the prime factors which are augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures is also a major factor behind the growth of the market.

However, the lack of cardiologists as compared to the growing incident rate of cardiac health problems is expected to be a restraining factor behind the growth of the market.

The report titled “Drug Eluting Stents Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global drug eluting stents market in terms of market segmentation by coating, by application, by end-users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global drug eluting stents market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stentys, Biotronik and other prominent players. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global drug eluting stents market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

