Global Drug Discovery Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Drug discovery Market is an efficient way to discover new drugs and medications in the field of biotechnology and pharmacology. The process of drug discovery is carried out in four stages: target identification, target validation, high speed screening, and lead optimization. One of the major factors augmenting the growth of the market includes increasing geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of health disorders and chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, nervous system disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. According to the genesis foundation for children in 2017, 1 in every 33 children in the US is born with an intellectual or genetic disorder. It is estimated that about 120,000 babies in the US are affected each year.

The factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as genetic disorders, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and many more. Apart from this, increased healthcare expenditure and patent expiries of other drugs is accelerating the growth of the market. Patents for brand drug expire every year, enabling the development for alternatives to enter the market, contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in biotechnology and genomics is a major factor, due to which the market will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is growing at a very significant rate followed by Europe. The reason for this is the presence of key industry players, increased healthcare expenditure, and technological development. Moreover, APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest developing regional markets during the forecast period due to increasing demand for novel drug discovery technologies owing to increasing population in the region.

The companies contributing to the growth of global genetic testing market are Abbott Laboratories Roche Diagnostics, Merck & Co., Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Majority of key players are merging or collaborating with other companies to gain a competitive edge over others and enhance their presence.

Research Methodology:

The market study of drug discovery market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports. Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for hospitals, diagnostic centers, and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market, thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

1. Global drug discovery market by technology

2. Global drug discovery market by end users

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Drug Discovery Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Drug Discovery Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Drug Discovery Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. COHESIVE GOVERNMENT POLICIES

3.1.2. PATENT EXPIRIES OF OTHER DRUGS

3.1.3. RISING PREVALENCE OF LIFESTYLE-ORIENTED DISORDERS

3.1.4. RISING DEMAND FOR NOVEL TECHNOLOGIES OF DRUG DISCOVERY DUE TO THE GROWING POPULATION

3.1.5. INCREASED EXPENDITURE ON HEALTHCARE

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. STRINGENT REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

3.2.2. HIGH INVESTMENT COST

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. ADVANCEMENT IN BIOTECHNOLOGY AND GENOMICS

3.3.2. INCREASING DEMAND FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINES

3.3.3. GROWING BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

3.3.4. RISING END-USER INDUSTRIES

3.3.5. EXTENSIVE R&D FOR NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY TYPE

4.1.1. PHARMACOGENOMICS

4.1.2. HIGH THROUGHPUT SCREENING

4.1.3. GENOMICS

4.1.4. BIOINFORMATICS

4.1.5. BIOCHIPS

4.1.6. NANOTECHNOLOGY

4.1.7. OTHERS

4.2. GLOBAL DRUG DISCOVERY MARKET BY END USER

4.2.1. PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

4.2.2. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

4.2.3. BIOTECH COMPANIES

4.2.4. RESEARCH INSTITUTES

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC

7.2. ALBANY MOLECULAR RESEARCH

7.3. ARQULE, INC.

7.4. BAYER AG

7.5. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

7.6. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

Continued…..

