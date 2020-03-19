Global Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2022

Drug Delivery Systems mean technology used to take a therapeutic quantity of drugs to the site of action in the human body to take its effect. The syringe was developed in 1855 and is considered the first such equipment. There are two aspects of an ideal drug delivery system: Spatial Placement and Temporal delivery of the drug. The first one refers to the ability of the drug to target a specific issue and the second one refers to the rate of controlling the amount of drug intake to take the best effect and avoid overdose which could create complications

End User/Technology

Reservoir Systems like capsules or tablets have a drug reservoir surrounded by a coat of retardant barriers. There are four mechanisms by which this process works: Diffusion of drugs through the barrier, Penetration of the elution media through the barrier into the reservoir, Timed erosion of the barrier and Rupture of the barrier

Market Dynamics

Onsite action, reduced dosages,the higher success rate in therapy are some advantages over conventional drug delivery. Increase R&D in clinical trials and government support for these are fueling the advanced drug delivery market. Strong regulations in advanced countries, the high price in developed countries and non-availability in some African nations are some restraints. The global spintronics market will be 227.3 billion USD by 2020 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The North American and the European Market grew at a CAGR of 4.7% and 4.3% respectively.

Market segmentation

Based on the technology:

Polymerized drug delivery

Implants and IUDs

Sustained release

Targeted Drug Delivery

Prodrugs

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on polymeric drug delivery

Nebulizers

Metered dose inhalers

Dry powdered inhalers

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe possess the most advanced drug delivery system technologies. The developing countries like India and China are major markets for drug delivery systems because of rising population and rising disposable income.

Key Players

NeXstar Pharmaceuticals Inc

West Pharmaceuticals

3M

Novartis International AG

