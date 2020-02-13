Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Drug And Gene Delivery Systems Market Anticipated To Register A CAGR Of Above 6% From 2017 – 2025, To Reach Value Of Approximately US$ 917 Bn By 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Drug delivery includes formulations, technologies, methods, and systems used for transferring an active pharmaceutical ingredient into the body as desired, in order to safely accomplish its therapeutic effect. Gene delivery is a procedure employed to introduce foreign DNA into host cells. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is increasing the demand for drug and gene delivery systems. According to JAMA Oncology, around 17.5 million new cancer cases were reported across the world in 2015. According to a WHO report published in 2017, around 1.0 million people died of HIV infection across the globe in 2016. Several advancements have been made in the field of drug and gene delivery systems such as nanoparticle technology, Prodrug formulation, liposomes & hydrogels, particle engineering & particulate systems, and three-dimensional printing (3DP) in order to attain sustained and controlled release of drugs.

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market: Segmentation

The drug and gene delivery systems market has been segmented in terms of delivery system, route of administration, application, and geography. Based on delivery system, the market has been segmented into drug delivery systems and gene delivery systems. The drug delivery systems segment has been sub-segmented into intrauterine implants, Prodrug implants, polymeric drug delivery, and targeted drug delivery. The gene delivery systems segment has been sub-segmented into viral gene delivery, non-viral gene delivery, and combined hybrid system. The viral gene delivery sub-segment has been further classified into adenovirus vector, lentivirus vector, retrovirus vector, adeno-associated virus vector, Sendai virus vector, herpes simplex virus vector, and others. The non-viral gene delivery sub-segment has been further classified into natural organic compounds, physical methods, and chemical methods. Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral, injectable, inhalation, transdermal, ocular, nasal, and topical. In terms of application, the market has been divided into infectious diseases, oncology, ophthalmology, urology, diabetes, CNS, and others. Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, which has been conducted for understanding and arriving at trends and used to forecast the revenue expected to be generated in the global drug and gene delivery systems market in the near future. Primary research represents a bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key market experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size (in US$ Bn) of segments based on delivery system, route of administration, application, and geography for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated by each of these segments was calculated by considering the drug and gene delivery system market product sales.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to segments based on delivery system, route of route of administration, application, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the drug and gene delivery systems market. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis, the acquisitions timeline of drug and gene delivery systems market companies, SWOT analysis of the market, regulatory scenario, and comparative analysis of the drug and gene delivery systems market policies.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors would help market players decide about their business strategies and plans in order to strengthen their position in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been categorized into regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the drug and gene delivery systems market.

The report also profiles major players operating in the drug and gene delivery systems market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the report are Oxford BioMedica, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG, SiBiono GeneTech Co., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

The drug and gene delivery systems market has been segmented as follows:

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Delivery System Drug Delivery Systems Intrauterine Implants Prodrug Implants Polymeric Drug Delivery Targeted Drug Delivery Gene Delivery Systems Viral Gene Delivery Adenovirus Vector Lentivirus Vector Retrovirus Vector Adeno-associated Virus Vector Sendai Virus Vector Herpes Simplex Virus Vector Others Non-viral Gene Delivery Natural Organic Compounds Physical Methods Chemical Methods Combined Hybrid System

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Oral Injectable Inhalation Transdermal Ocular Nasal Topical

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Application Infectious Diseases Oncology Ophthalmology Urology Diabetes CNS Others

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Geography