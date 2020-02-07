Global Drug Abuse Testing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Drug Abuse Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Drug Abuse Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Drugs of abuse testing is the detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. Testing detects substances not normally found in the body, with the exception of some hormones and steroids measured as part of sports testing.

Illegal drug is non-prescribed type of drug taken for non-medicinal reasons that affects physical and mental health of addicts. There were more than 208 million people consuming illegal drugs worldwide. Change in life style attracts younger people to consume illicit drugs, which is a major driver for this market.Therefore, it is indispensable to screen for drug abuse, to monitor someone with a substance abuse problem, to monitor compliance with prescribed medications, or to detect and evaluate drug intoxication or overdose

In 2017, the global Drug Abuse Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Biomedical Diagnostics

BioMerieux

Abbott

Bio-Rad

Dako

DiaSorin

Eiken

Fujirebio

Beckman Coulter

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Employment testing

Random testing

Reasonable testing

Post accident testing

Follow-up testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Schools and educational institutes

Hospitals and healthcare units

Government and private departments

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Drug Abuse Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Drug Abuse Testing Manufacturers

Drug Abuse Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Drug Abuse Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Drug Abuse Testing

1.1 Drug Abuse Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Drug Abuse Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

2 Global Drug Abuse Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Drug Abuse Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Biomedical Diagnostics

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Drug Abuse Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Drug Abuse Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Drug Abuse Testing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Drug Abuse Testing

