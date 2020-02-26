Global Drones in Travel & Tourism Market, Leading players, Industry Analysis, and Tourism Companies

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Drones in Travel & Tourism-Thematic Research” provides an in-depth analysis of the Drones in Travel & Tourism with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, and market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Drones in Travel & Tourism on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The whole supply chain of Drones in Travel & Tourism has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Drones in Travel & Tourism together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2280131

Drones in Travel & Tourism – Thematic Research

Summary

Unmanned aerial vehicles – UAVs or, more commonly, drones – have been a regular feature in military applications, especially surveillance, for some time. However, over the past three to four years, the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics, the emergence of cloud technologies, the declining cost of server and bandwidth usage, the improving price-to-performance ratio of hardware components, and a dramatic rise in demand for a birds-eye view of the earth have steadily opened up the market for the civilian use of drones both as recreational devices, and in commercial applications for travel & tourism operators.

Key Highlights

– DJI is the dominant force in the civilian drones sector, both in commercial and consumer markets.

– The nearest competitors to DJI include Parrot and Yuneec, which are driving technological improvements to their offerings, but are struggling to compete with DJIs aggressive pricing strategies.

– Notable travel and tourism companies already making use of drones include Four Seasons, Hilton, Casa Madrona, and Seadust. Many more companies are likely to embrace the technology in the coming years.

Scope

– This report provides an overview of the global drones market.

– It identifies the key trends driving growth in the drones industry.

– It provides a global market size and growth forecasts and identifies the leading players in the drones market.

– It includes analysis of the key technologies within drones, including discussion of major innovations.

– It assesses key uses of drones within Travel & Tourism and looks at which companies are making use of the technology.

Reasons to buy

– This report highlights the key trends impacting the drones market.

– It determines which companies are best positioned to succeed in a future filled with disruptive threats.

– It provides a look into the growth potential of the sector, and identifies recent technological developments and upcoming areas of interest.

Browse Full Report with [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/drones-in-travel-and-tourism-thematic-research-report.html

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Tourism industry trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Competitive analysis

Timeline

IMPACT OF DRONES ON THE TOURISM INDUSTRY

Companies will increasingly embrace drone technology in marketing

Traveling by drone is likely to become a reality within the next decade

Privacy and safety will be a major concern

Drone hotel rooms could be a major trend in the distant future

Recommendations for tourism companies:

VALUE CHAIN

The hardware layer is a fundamental component in the drone value chain

The software layer is getting increasingly crowded

DaaS providers are the new entrants in the industry

COMPANIES SECTION

Public companies

Private companies

TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING

Anatomy of a drone

Key technologies within a drone

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Continued………[email protected]#

Enquire about this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2280131

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Retail market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/