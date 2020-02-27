Global Drones in Insurance Industry will reach a cumulative market value of $3.57 billion and a total shipment of over 1.55 million units for 2017-2025: Top Key Players are 3D Robotics, AeroVironment, Inc., Aeryon Labs, Airware Inc

Global demand for drones in insurance industry will reach a cumulative market value of $3.57 billion and a total shipment of over 1.55 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued and accelerating growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for insurance claims processing, risk assessments, property appraisal and others.

Drones for Insurance Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the insurance-inspection drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, and Porter’s Fiver Forces. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global UAVs market for insurance industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global insurance drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of subsystem, drone application, technology and region.

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077755

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

• Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

• Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

• Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Claims Processing

• Risk Assessments

• Property Appraisal and Others

On basis of UAV technology, the global market is divided into six segments with annual revenue data available for each segment in every year of 2014-2025:

• Energy and Propulsion

• Data Collecting and Processing

• Steering and Positioning

• Automation Systems

• Communications and Relays

• Cyber Security

Buy [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10077755

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for insurance industry:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of UAV systems for insurance industry are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment are also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 22 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 6 tables and 74 figures, this 163-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Airware Inc

Arch Aerial LLC

Ascending Technologies GmbH

Cyberhawk Innovations

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delta Drone

Draganfly Innovations

DroneDeploy

Eagle UAV Services

GoPro, Inc.

HUVRData, LLC

Kespry Inc.

Marcus UAV Inc

Precision Drone

Sarl Dronotec

senseFly/Parrot

Skycatch

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/drones-for-insurance-industry-global-market/10077755

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609