Global Drones in Energy Industry will reach a cumulative market value of $4.47 bn for 2017-2025 : Top Key Players are Aerovel Corporation, AeroVironment, Inc., Altavian , Ascending Technologies GmbH , BAE Systems, Cyberhawk Innovations

Global demand for drones in energy industry will reach a cumulative market value of $4.47 bn for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a strong and continued growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for oil & gas, electric grids, power utilities and other energy infrastructures.

Drones for Energy Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the energy-sector drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077753

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, partnerships as well as fundraising trends. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global UAVs market for energy industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global energy-industry drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industrial vertical, end-user, drone application, UAV frame, and region.

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual shipment and revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

• Oil & Gas

• Power and Utility

• Clean Energy and Others

Buy [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10077753

As the major segment in energy industry, oil & gas sector has been using the majority of overall energy-industry UAVs. The oil & gas drones market is studied with sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration, according to the following classifications:

By end-user:

• Rigs

• Pipelines

• Others

By application:

• Inspection

• Spill and Leak Response

• Security and Surveillance

By geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Latin America

• RoW

On basis of UAV frame type, the global drones market in energy industry is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:

• Fixed Wing Drones

• Rotary Blade Drones

• Nano Drones

• Hybrid Drones

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for energy industry:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of UAV systems for energy industry are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 17 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 8 tables and 79 figures, this 175-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

Aerovel Corporation (USA), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Altavian (USA), Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), Cyberhawk Innovations (UK), Draganfly Innovations (Canada), ING Robotic Aviation (Canada), Insitu (USA), Lockheed Martin (US), Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), PrecisionHawk (US), Proxy Technologies (US), Sky-Futures (UK), Textron (US), VDOS (USA)

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/drones-for-energy-industry-global-market/10077753

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609