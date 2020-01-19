Global Drinking Water Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Drinking Water Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Drinking Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Drinking Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Drinking Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nestle

Danone

Fiji

Coca Cola

Roxane

Pepsico

Gerolsteiner

Ferrarelle

VOSS

Hildon

Icelandic Glacial

Penta

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Suntory

AJE Group

Ty Nant

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Cestbon

Evergrand Spring

5100 Tibet Spring

Ganten

Blue Sword

Kunlun Mountain

Quanyangquan

Laoshan Water

Dinghu Spring

Watsons

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Bottle Size: < 0.7L

Bottle Size: 0.7-1.5L

Bottle Size: 1.5-5L

Bottle Size: >5L

By End-User / Application

Artesian Water

Distilled Water

Mineral Water

