Global Drinking Fountains Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

A drinking fountain, also called a water fountain or a bubbler, is a fountain designed to provide drinking water. Drinking fountains are usually found in public places, like schools, rest areas, libraries, and grocery stores.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Drinking Fountains market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Elkay
Acorn
Haws
Cosmetal
Maestro
Filtrine
Murdock
Litree
Oasis
Moerdeng
Jingchuhongyuan
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Countertop drinking fountain
Floor mount drinking fountain
Wall mount drinking fountain
Recessed mount drinking fountain
By End-User / Application
School Used
Railway & Subway Stations & Airports Used
Parks & Scenic Spots Used
