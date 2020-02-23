Global Drilling Jars Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

— Global Drilling Jars Industry

Drilling Jars intended to work as an integral part of the drill string, and can withstand high pressures and temperatures over a long period of time, making them suitable for long-term use.

Drilling jars are downhole tools used to impart heavy blow (impact load) to the downhole assembly,this is especially done to remove a component stuck downhole.

The global Drilling Jars market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drilling Jars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drilling Jars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toro Downhole Tools

BICO Drilling Tools

Odfjell Drilling

Cougar Drilling

VNIIBT Drilling

TTGM

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Tasman

AOS Orwell

Knight Oil Tools

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Drilling Jars

Hydraulic Drilling Jars

Segment by Application

Natural Gas Industry

Oil Industry

Shale Gas Industry

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Drilling Jars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drilling Jars

1.2 Drilling Jars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drilling Jars Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Mechanical Drilling Jars

1.2.3 Hydraulic Drilling Jars

1.3 Drilling Jars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Drilling Jars Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Natural Gas Industry

1.3.3 Oil Industry

1.3.4 Shale Gas Industry

1.4 Global Drilling Jars Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Drilling Jars Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Drilling Jars Market Size

1.5.1 Global Drilling Jars Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Drilling Jars Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drilling Jars Business

7.1 Toro Downhole Tools

7.1.1 Toro Downhole Tools Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toro Downhole Tools Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BICO Drilling Tools

7.2.1 BICO Drilling Tools Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BICO Drilling Tools Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Odfjell Drilling

7.3.1 Odfjell Drilling Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Odfjell Drilling Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cougar Drilling

7.4.1 Cougar Drilling Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cougar Drilling Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 VNIIBT Drilling

7.5.1 VNIIBT Drilling Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 VNIIBT Drilling Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TTGM

7.6.1 TTGM Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TTGM Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 National Oilwell Varco

7.7.1 National Oilwell Varco Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 National Oilwell Varco Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Schlumberger

7.8.1 Schlumberger Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Schlumberger Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tasman

7.9.1 Tasman Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tasman Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AOS Orwell

7.10.1 AOS Orwell Drilling Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Drilling Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AOS Orwell Drilling Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Knight Oil Tools

