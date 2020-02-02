Global Drilling Fluids Market Is Expected To Reach Usd 12.31 Billion In 2018

Drilling fluids also known as drilling mud play a crucial role in the drilling process for oil and gas extraction, mineral extraction and bore wells. These fluids are used to remove cuttings and rock fragments, lubricate and cool drilling bits, control formation pressure and maintain stability of the well. In addition, drilling fluids also function as corrosion inhibitors, shale inhibitors, filtration reducers, defoamers, emulsifiers, breakers, biocides and weighting agents, with specific additives. Drilling fluids are classified as

Water-based fluids

Oil-based fluids

Synthetic-based fluids

Owing to depleting onshore reserves the industry is shifting its focus towards developing deep water reserves. This increases the overall cost and prompts the use of more drilling fluids which in turn generates higher revenue for drilling fluid manufacturers. Growing exploration of shale gas and other unconventional gases is also expected to drive the global drilling fluid market. Increasing environmental concerns regarding the consumption and disposal of drilling fluids coupled with geopolitical issues in major oil producing countries is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drilling-fluid-market.html

Major means of distribution of drilling fluids is contract supply; fluid manufacturers generally have to fill tenders to win a contract for fluid supply and related services for major oil companies such as Shell, Chevron and more. Once the contract is awarded, fluid manufacturers supply drilling fluids, onsite technical support and related services to these oil and gas companies.

WBFs (water based fluids) lead the drilling fluids market and globally accounted for more than 56.5% of the total market in 2012. WBFs are considered to have the least toxicity among drilling fluids and find extensive use in offshore oil and gas drilling. WBFs are also expected to be the fastest growing, at an estimated CAGR of 8.5% from 2012 to 2018. OBFs (Oil-Based Fluids) on the other hand have operational efficiency but carry high risk of causing environmental hazards, owing to which the industry is shifting focus towards SBFs (Synthetic-Based Fluids) which have less toxicity and offer better operational efficiency.