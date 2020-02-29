Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size, Applications, Key Developments, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market” Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

In 2018, the global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drilling & Completion Fluids Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.)

Weatherford International (U.S.)

Halliburton Company (U.S.)

M-I Swaco (U.S.)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

National Oilwell Varco (U.S.)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

DuPont (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Scomi Group (Malaysia)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Water-based Systems

Oil-based Systems

Synthetic-based Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Land Well

Offshore Well

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Water-based Systems

1.4.3 Oil-based Systems

1.4.4 Synthetic-based Systems

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Land Well

1.5.3 Offshore Well

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size

2.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drilling & Completion Fluids Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

