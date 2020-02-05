Global Dried Yeast Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dried Yeast Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. Dry yeast includes the active dry yeast and inactive dry yeast and the instant dry yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

Globally, Europe is the largest producer and consumer, it occupies for more than 36 % of production share in 2014; UK Germany and France are the most important three countries in Europe. Asia is the second largest producer; China plays a more and more important role in Asia; In addition, Brazil, South Africa and Australia are also the important producer in the world.

The industry is full of surprises; the multinational corporations build up their strengths usually through merger and acquisition, e.g. Lessaffre Group acquired a Russian company in 2012 and a Turkey Turkish in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dried Yeast market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4950 million by 2024, from US$ 3190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dried Yeast business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dried Yeast market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dried Yeast value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bakery

Food

Feed

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

National Enzyme

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

Angel Yeast

Guangxi Forise Yeast

Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

Dalian Xinghe Yeast

Shandong Bio Sunkeen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dried Yeast consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dried Yeast market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dried Yeast manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dried Yeast with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dried Yeast submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

