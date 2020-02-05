Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Dried Vegetable Market Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.4% During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



The proposed market report of TMR on the global dried vegetable market evaluates opportunities in the current market, and provides updates and insights corresponding to different segments involved in the global dried vegetable market over the forecast period 2018-2026. The global dried vegetable market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the dried vegetable market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the dried vegetable market in five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the dried vegetable market.

Dried Vegetable Market: Report Description

The report explores the global dried vegetable market for the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to provide insights into key developments in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with dried vegetables. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global dried vegetable market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is that, the estimation of the global dried vegetable market and the corresponding revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not prioritized while forecasting overall market numbers. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very essential in evaluating the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global dried vegetable market.

The report starts with an elaborate executive summary, and the market definition of various segmentations that are included and their respective shares in the global dried vegetable market. The report further incorporates the major macroeconomic factors that have an effect on the growth of the dried vegetable market. The report also highlights the various market dynamics, which includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global dried vegetable market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing and opportunities for the dried vegetable market. It also encompasses value chain analysis that provides a structural view of overall profitability from the manufacturers to the end users of the dried vegetable market.

It also comprises detailed information about the recent technologies that are used in the drying process of fresh vegetables. In order to provide users with a clear view of the global dried vegetable market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of dried vegetable manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study intensifies the global dried vegetable market attractiveness analysis by product type, form, nature, drying technique, end user, and region.

To evaluate the overall market size of dried vegetables, the report considers various fundamental aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it emphasizes quantitative evaluation, such as market shares by product type, form, nature, drying technique, end user, region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been consolidated to arrive at clear and accurate market estimations. The forecast presented in the dried vegetable market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and the expected revenue contribution in the future by the global dried vegetable market.

Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture dried vegetables are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the global dried vegetable market. Major market players covered in the dried vegetable market report are Naturex S.A., Olam International, Symrise AG, Mercer Foods, LLC., Vkc Nuts Private Limited, Viva Bella Orchards Inc, Kiantama, Sun-Maid Growers Of California, Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Traina Dried Vegetable Inc., Greek Dried Vegetables S.A., Montagu Dried Vegetable And Nuts (Pty) Ltd, Sun Valley Raisins Inc. A California Corporation, Raisin Champion International, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Fresno Cooperative Raisin Growers Inc., Chengde Shenli Food Co., Ltd., Ningxia Yuxiang Bio Food Engineering Co., Ltd., and others.

Dried Vegetable Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global dried vegetable market on the basis of product type, form, nature, drying technique, end user, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2018–2026. The market is segmented as follows:

Dried Vegetable Market by Product Type

Carrots

Onions

Potatoes

Broccoli

Beans

Peas

Cabbages

Mushrooms

Tomatoes

Dried Vegetable Market by Form

Minced & Chopped

Powder & Granules

Flakes

Slice & Cubes

Dried Vegetable Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Dried Vegetable Market by Drying Technique

Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Vacuum Drying

Dried Vegetable Market by End User

Food Manufacturers Snack & Savory Products Infant Foods Soups Salad, Dressings & Sauces

Food Service Providers

Retail

Dried Vegetable Market by Region