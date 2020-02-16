Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market 2019 Sales, Supply, Demand & Analysis Forecast to 2024

Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market 2019

Dried fruit is fruit from which the majority of the original water content has been removed either naturally, through sun drying, or through the use of specialized dryers or dehydrators. Dried fruit has a long tradition of use dating back to the fourth millennium BC in Mesopotamia, and is prized because of its sweet taste, high caloric and nutritive value, and long shelf life. Edible Nut is a hard-shelled seed consisting of an edible kernel or meat enclosed in a woody or leathery shell.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into dried fruit industry.

As the development of global cultural exchange and healthy life concept, we believe that the global demand will increase; Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts industry will be more standardized and mature.

The worldwide market for Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 241900 million US$ in 2024, from 177900 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dried Fruits

Edible Nuts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Household

