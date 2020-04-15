Global Dried Algae Meal Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Dried Algae Meal Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dried Algae Meal Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dried meal algae are defined as a dry mixture of algae cells, corn steep liquor, molasses, and ethoxyquin (maximum 0.3%).
The global Dried Algae Meal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dried Algae Meal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Algae Meal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cyanotech Corporation
DIC Corporation
TerraVia Holdings
E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited
Cellana
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd
Algae.Tec Limited
Taau Australia Pty Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Organic
Conventional
Segment by Application
Food industry
Animal nutrition and feed
Pharmaceuticals
Food supplement
Aquaculture
Others
