Global Downhole Drilling Tools Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2024)

Downhole drilling tools are collection of tools used in downhole drilling applications. They include drill bit, drill collar, drill pipe, kelly stem, stabilizer, etc. Among these, drill bit is core component and acts in the bottom of drilling system.

Scope of the Report:

Downhole drilling tools are collection of tools used in downhole drilling applications. In this report, the statistic data bases on drill bit mainly used in oil field and gas field. Drilling bit could be classified as fixed cutter drill bit, roller cone drill bit and others and mainly be applied in oil field and gas field. At present, oil field application is the main downstream, which occupied 61.92% of market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Downhole Drilling Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 8270 million US$ in 2024, from 6560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Downhole Drilling Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Major Manufacturers:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger



Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed Cutter Drill Bit

Roller Cone Drill Bit

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil Field

Gas Field

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Downhole Drilling Tools product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Downhole Drilling Tools, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Downhole Drilling Tools in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Downhole Drilling Tools competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Downhole Drilling Tools breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Downhole Drilling Tools market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Downhole Drilling Tools sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

