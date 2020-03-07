Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Double Diaphragm Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Double Diaphragm Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SANDPIPER

DAYTON

VERSA-MATIC

TAPFLO AB

Leak-Proof Pumps LEWA GmbH

Pump Solutions Group

Verder International B.V.

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Grundfos Holding A/S

Xylem, Inc.

IDEX Corporation

Yamada Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Acting

Double Acting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wastewater Treatment

Building

Fine Chemical Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Double Diaphragm Pumps product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Double Diaphragm Pumps, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Double Diaphragm Pumps in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Double Diaphragm Pumps competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Double Diaphragm Pumps breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Double Diaphragm Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Double Diaphragm Pumps sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table Of Contents:

1 Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Overview



2 Manufacturers Profiles



3 Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Competition, by Players



4 Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Size by Regions



5 North America Double Diaphragm Pumps Revenue by Countries



6 Europe Double Diaphragm Pumps Revenue by Countries



7 Asia-Pacific Double Diaphragm Pumps Revenue by Countries



8 South America Double Diaphragm Pumps Revenue by Countries



9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Double Diaphragm Pumps by Countries



10 Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Segment by Type



11 Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Segment by Application



12 Global Double Diaphragm Pumps Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



13 Research Findings and Conclusion



14 Appendix



List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

