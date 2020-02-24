Global Double-acting Cylinders Market Research, Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Future Expectations and Report 2019

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Double-acting Cylinders Market” Research Report 2019 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2019. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The global Double-acting Cylinders market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Double-acting Cylinders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Double-acting Cylinders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AHP Merkle

AIGNEP

AirControl Industrial S.L.

Airpot

Airtac Automatic Industrial

AIRTEC Pneumatic

ARTEC SRL

AUTOMAX

Bimba

Bosch Rexroth – Industrial Hydraulics

CAMOZZI

CKD

Clippard

CY.PAG. S.r.l.

DOUCE HYDRO

FABCO-AIR

Festo

HNC GROUP A/S

Holmatro Industrial Equipment BV

HYDR’AM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Double-acting Cylinders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double-acting Cylinders

1.2 Double-acting Cylinders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Double-acting Cylinders Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydraulic Double-acting Cylinder

1.2.3 Pneumatic Double-acting Cylinder

1.3 Double-acting Cylinders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Double-acting Cylinders Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Print

1.3.3 Semiconductor

1.3.4 Automation Control

1.3.5 Robot

1.3 Global Double-acting Cylinders Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Double-acting Cylinders Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Double-acting Cylinders Market Size

1.4.1 Global Double-acting Cylinders Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Double-acting Cylinders Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Double-acting Cylinders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Double-acting Cylinders Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Double-acting Cylinders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Double-acting Cylinders Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Double-acting Cylinders Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Double-acting Cylinders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Double-acting Cylinders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Double-acting Cylinders Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Double-acting Cylinders Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Double-acting Cylinders Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Double-acting Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Double-acting Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Double-acting Cylinders Production

3.4.1 North America Double-acting Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Double-acting Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Double-acting Cylinders Production

3.5.1 Europe Double-acting Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Double-acting Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Double-acting Cylinders Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Double-acting Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Double-acting Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Double-acting Cylinders Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Double-acting Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Double-acting Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

More Information………@@@

