Global Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2025 | TMR

Underwater environment is the new frontier for future major discoveries in deep and ultra-deep coastal water. Scientists and researchers require new and better sensing technology to explore these vast resources. The corrosive nature of seawater, bio-fouling, limited energy resource module, pressure resistant enclosure, and data transfer reliability limit the utilization of cable-based underwater communication platforms. Accuracy and reliability of real-time data is the key driver for the growth in demand for DVL. However, these limitations are overcome by the usage of Doppler velocity logs (DVLs). Doppler velocity logs consist of several components that are used to fulfill the demand for sonar and underwater communications in scientific explorations, commercial explorations, defense surveillances, and environmental protection. Therefore, the sensing technology for offshore applications has developed significantly in the last few years.

Doppler velocity log is a navigational solution used to monitor remotely-operated vehicles (ROV), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), gliders, and human-occupied vehicles. DVL components consist of a DVL device cables, and software. DVL is used in acoustic measurements tracking of underwater bottom-tracking or tracking velocity measurements. DVLs can provide updated velocities, which in turn can be used to calculate the distance traveled. Manufacturers have developed a new class of DVLs that drastically reduces its size as compared to the traditional DVLs. DVLs are integrated with vessels and other platforms such as AUV, ROV, and gliders to obtain underwater real-time data. Increase in underwater seismic survey and construction activity coupled with monitoring of existing assets are anticipated to boost the DVLs market in the near future. The Doppler velocity logs market is expanding at a significant growth rate owing to the adherence to various government norms and regulations on underwater emissions.

DVLs has a wide range of applications in the offshore oil & gas industry activities such as pre-installation survey/ baseline studies, construction & installation, drilling, production, and decommissioning phases. Navy and military use DVLs for underwater security, marine ecosystem studies, and monitoring of existing assets, among others. Exploration of deep offshore areas, for new hydrocarbon deposits, has become easier than due to advancements in the technology. Doppler velocity logs aid in exploration activities of new hydrocarbon reserves, as they provide accurate estimation of the ocean-bottom.

Key manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Doppler velocity logs market include Teledyne RD Instruments USA, NortekUSA, Honeywell International, SonTek, Eiva, RS Aqua, etc.