Global Door Intercoms Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Door Intercoms Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Door Intercoms Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A door intercom is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas.
The global Door Intercoms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Door Intercoms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Door Intercoms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Schneider Electric
2N TELEKOMUNIKACE
Videx Electronics
DIVUS
ACCESORIOS Y RESORTES
LEGRAND
OBOTIX
Niko
AMX
CDVI
Chubb
CYTECH TECHNOLOGY
DEA SYSTEM
DoorBird
ELKO
AVIDSEN
Bticino
Fasttel
FERMAX
GIRA
iTEC
QUIKO
Russound
SKS – Kinkel
SIEDLE
Tador Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Without Camera
With Camera
Segment by Application
Home
Hotel
Office
Others
