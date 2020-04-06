Global Door Entry Systems Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Door Entry Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Door Entry Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A door entry system, or access control systems is a critical component of business premises or home security infrastructure. It serves as a doorbell and intercom to give you control over who enters the site, and at the same time it acts as a secure system for controlling staff access throughout the building.

Card-based readers to hold the largest share of the door entry systems market during the forecast period

Cards are used as credentials to authenticate user identity and determine access grant/denial (also the appropriate level of access). Door entry systems readers can be magnetic stripe, proximity, or smart card readers. Card-based readers are proven to be more reliable than biometric readers and electronic locks. The increasing demand for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the drivers for the growth of card-based readers. Smartcards are proven to be more reliable than magnetic stripes and proximity cards. The increasing demand for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the drivers for the growth of smart card readers.Growing need for security solutions holds largest market share for commercial vertical in door entry systems market

The commercial vertical is the largest adopter of door entry systems systems. In this vertical, commercial premise such as enterprises and data centers, banks and financial centers, hotels, retail stores and malls, and entertainment areas have been considered. These places require door entry systems systems for protecting people and assets by preventing unauthorized access. The demand for door entry systems systems is increasing since they reduce the need for manned security significantly, thereby reducing security expenditure. These factors are encouraging commercial and service organizations to adopt door entry systems systems to protect people and property. Market in APAC expected to grow significantly during forecast period

The door entry systems market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the market in this region include growing industrialization, commercialization, and high demand for security systems. Also, rising terror threats and crime rates in APAC countries and low police officer to population ratio are expected to support the high demand for door entry systems systems in APAC. China accounted for the largest share of the door entry systems market in APAC in 2018. Increased terror threats and growing government spending to enhance security are some of the key factors driving the growth of the door entry systems market. The growing economy of China also creates a significant requirement for security systems. Large population, increasing investments for digitalization, significant R&D, and increasing industrialization in APAC would drive the adoption of security systems.

The Door Entry Systems market was valued at 7582.4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 13500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Door Entry Systems.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Door Entry Systems, presents the global Door Entry Systems market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Door Entry Systems capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Door Entry Systems by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Market Segment by Product Type

Card-based

Video/Audio Systems

Biometric Systems

Other

In 2018, Card-based accounted for a major share of 39% in the global Door Entry Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach to a volume of 2079 (K Units) by 2025 from 1264.3 (K Units) in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

In Door Entry Systems market, Residential segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 4950.9 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.18% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Entry Systems will be promising in the Residential field in the next couple of years.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Door Entry Systems status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Door Entry Systems manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Door Entry Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

