Global Door Controller Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

The door controller market has been segmented by applications into residential, industrial and commercial applications. Among these segments, the commercial and industrial segments are expected to drive the door controller market with a significant pace over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising number of shopping malls around the globe. Further, the need of eliminating the monotonous job of opening the door manually is expected to drive the demand for door controllers in numerous establishments such as hospitals, theaters, banks and homes. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the door controller market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America is anticipated to grow with remarkable market share over the forecast period owing to rapid growth of infrastructure facilities in this region. Further, increasing disposable income and rising construction activities are estimated to propel the growth of the door controller market in Asia Pacific region by making it the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Additionally, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

The global market for door controller is expected to flourish at a robust compound annual growth rate over the period 2017-2024. Factors such as rising demand and adoption of automation devices are anticipated to drive growth of the door controller market over the forecast period. Further, the convenience and safety provided by door controllers around the globe are estimated to boom the door controller market in near future.

Security Concerns Reflect Significant Opportunities

The growth of the door controller market is riding on the back of growing theft activities across the globe. Further, high disposable income and consumer’s inclination towards luxurious lifestyle are some of the major factors that are expected to benefit the expansion of door controller market globally.

The report titled “Door Controller Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the door controller market in terms of market segmentation by operating mechanism, technology, by application and by region.

However, high installation, maintenance and repair cost are likely to inhibit the growth of the door controller market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the door controller market which includes company profiling of Geze Corporation, Door Controls Inc., Dorma, Automatic Door Controls Inc., Thomas Door & Windows, Home Controls, SDC Security, The Security Source Inc., ASSA ABLOY, Boom Edams, Allegian PLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Gera and Insteon.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the door controller market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

