Global Door Closer Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

A door closer is a mechanical device that closes a door, in general after someone opens it. Choosing a door closer can involve the consideration of a variety of criteria. In addition to the closer’s performance in fire situations, other criteria may include resistance to opening forces (for use by disabled or infirm), control over the rate of closing, safety, durability, risk of vandalism, anti-ligature and aesthetics.
China occupied 26.43% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 23.28% and 21.99% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales. The global leading player in this market is Allegion, whose revenue is $ 604.26 million in 2016, accounts for 25.74% of total revenue market.
The Door Closer is mainly used in Commercial and Residential field. The application market share of Commercial is up to 72.16% in 2016 and it is forecasted that share will be 73.10% in 2022 with increased adoption of door closer.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of door closer producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
The global Door Closer market is valued at 2450 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Door Closer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Door Closer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Allegion
DORMA
ASSA ABLOY
GEZE
Oubao
FRD
Stanley
Ryobi
Hutlon
Archie
Kinlong
CRL
Cal-Royal
Hager
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Surface Applied Door Closer
Concealed Door Closer
Floor Spring
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
