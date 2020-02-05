Global Door and Window Automation Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Door and Window Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Automated technology is the latest trend. Demand for automated technology-driven equipment such as aircrafts, medical devices, and automobiles is increasing. Growing popularity of the automated technology has raised its demand in home automation system. This presents high growth potential for the door and window automation market in the next few years.

With the rise in disposable income, spending on infrastructure projects has increased. Also, the surge in infrastructural spending is being witnessed in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea. Political stability and economic growth of these emerging economies help attract substantial foreign investment and eliminate infrastructural bottlenecks in these regions. This coupled with the economic stability in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany raises the demand for smart homes. In smart homes, control systems manage the functioning of doors and windows. Automation in door and window systems offers higher comfort, security, and convenience in living spaces. This factor has triggered the demand for door and window automation in recent years. Door and window automation is mostly seen in commercial buildings including government offices, hospitals, and restaurants. Rising spending in the real estate industry is likely to drive the door and window automation market during the forecast period.

The installation cost of door and window automation systems is substantially high and highly skilled individuals are required for their regular maintenance. Hence, high cost is estimated to act as a restraint for the door and window automation market during the forecast period.

The door and window automation market is expected to witness high growth in the next few years. With the rising number of users of consumer electronic goods, demand for door and window automation systems is expected to increase during the forecast period. In autonomous homes, doors and windows can be locked or unlocked using smartphones and tablets, which offers ease and security. Moreover, use of the automated technology in door and window systems is energy-saving. With the help of the automated technology, doors and windows are locked and unlocked for an optimum number of times, which paves ways for energy saving. Saving the energy finally leads to cost-saving, which is projected to offer growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the door and window automation market has been segmented into industrial doors, pedestrian doors, and windows. The pedestrian doors segment holds the leading market share, as these types of doors are extensively used in retail shops, commercial buildings, and industries where high traffic and safety is a major concern. Availability of various types of automated pedestrian doors such as sliding and rolling doors is likely to fuel the market for door and window automation during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the market has been segmented into residential buildings, educational buildings, airports, hotels & restaurants, health care facilities, public transit systems, commercial buildings, entertainment buildings, and others. The commercial buildings segment holds the leading market share, as these types of automated doors are very common in shopping malls, government offices, and banking and financial institutions. Automated doors are very helpful for elderly and physically disabled people. These doors and windows are linked with control systems, which are receptive to fire signals. Thus, demand for automated doors and windows is increasing, due to high-end security that they offer.

The market for door and window automation has been segmented into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global market, owing to high utilization of automated doors and windows in Japan. High investment in infrastructure coupled with the increasing use of smart technology in hotels, hospitals, and shopping malls in Asia Pacific is driving the door and window automation market in the region.

Some of the key players in the global door and window automation market are Boon Edam, Navetsco Corporation, ASSA ABLOY, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Siemens AG.

