GLOBAL DOMESTIC EXPRESS SERVICE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025

Domestic Express Service Market:
Executive Summary
Domestic express service is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics.At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping.
In 2018, the global Domestic Express Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Domestic Express Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Domestic Express Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- USPS
- FedEx
- UPS
- Nippon Expres
- Japan Post
- China Post
- NOL (APL)
- DHL
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Value-added Services
- Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
- Other
Market segment by Application, split into
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Food
- Retailing
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Domestic Express Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Domestic Express Service development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Domestic Express Service are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Domestic Express Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Transportation
1.4.3 Warehousing
1.4.4 Value-added Services
1.4.5 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Domestic Express Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer Goods
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Food
1.5.5 Retailing
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Domestic Express Service Market Size
2.2 Domestic Express Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Domestic Express Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Domestic Express Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Domestic Express Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Domestic Express Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Domestic Express Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Domestic Express Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Domestic Express Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Domestic Express Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Domestic Express Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Domestic Express Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Domestic Express Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 USPS
12.1.1 USPS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.1.4 USPS Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 USPS Recent Development
12.2 FedEx
12.2.1 FedEx Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.2.4 FedEx Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.3 UPS
12.3.1 UPS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.3.4 UPS Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 UPS Recent Development
12.4 Nippon Expres
12.4.1 Nippon Expres Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.4.4 Nippon Expres Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nippon Expres Recent Development
12.5 Japan Post
12.5.1 Japan Post Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.5.4 Japan Post Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Japan Post Recent Development
12.6 China Post
12.6.1 China Post Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.6.4 China Post Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 China Post Recent Development
12.7 NOL (APL)
12.7.1 NOL (APL) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.7.4 NOL (APL) Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NOL (APL) Recent Development
12.8 DHL
12.8.1 DHL Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Domestic Express Service Introduction
12.8.4 DHL Revenue in Domestic Express Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 DHL Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3705954-global-domestic-express-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
