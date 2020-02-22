Global DoD Architecture Framework Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global DoD Architecture Framework market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global DoD Architecture Framework status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DoD Architecture Framework development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Boeing
Raytheon
Northrop Grumman Corporation
L-3 Communications Holdings
Elbit Systems
BAE Systems
Thales Group
Harris Corporation
DRS Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Command & Control
Communications
Computers
Intelligence
Surveillance
Market segment by Application, split into
Land Based System
Naval Systems
Air Force System
Space System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
