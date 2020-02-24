Global Document Management Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Document Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Document Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the Document Management Software market. A document management system (DMS) is a system (based on computer programs in the case of the management of digital documents) used to track, manage and store documents and reduce paper. Most are capable of keeping a record of the various versions created and modified by different users (history tracking).
Document Management Software is mainly used for four applications: Android, iOS, Windows, Other. And Android is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.24% of the global total in 2016.
USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Document Management Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 37.60% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 11.08%, and Japan is followed with the share about 10.66%.
USA is now the key developers of Document Management Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products elsewhere also in the world; the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.
In 2018, the global Document Management Software market size was 800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Document Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Document Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
eFileCabinet
Zoho Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Google
Ascensio System SIA
Dropbox Business
Box
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Evernote Corporation
M-Files
Officegemini
Salesforce
Nuance
LSSP
Ademero
Konica Minolta
Lucion Technologies
Speedy Solutions
Blue Project Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile End
Clouds
Market segment by Application, split into
Android
IOS
Windows
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Document Management Software Manufacturers
Document Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Document Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
