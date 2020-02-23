Global DNA Sequencing Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4248987#ixzz5lAzNvvf6

This report focuses on the global DNA Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina
Roche
Macrogen
BGI
WuXi AppTec
DAAN GENE
Novo Gene
Berry Genomics
Biomarker
Majorbio
CapitalBio Genomics
Anoroad
King Med
Didan Diagostics
ZiXin
Da Rui
Adicon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
First Generation DNA Sequencing
Second Generation DNA Sequencing
Third Generation DNA Sequencing
Market segment by Application, split into
Oncology DNA Sequencing
Life Science DNA Sequencing
Emerging Application DNA Sequencing
Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the DNA Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global DNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 First Generation DNA Sequencing
1.4.3 Second Generation DNA Sequencing
1.4.4 Third Generation DNA Sequencing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global DNA Sequencing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Oncology DNA Sequencing
1.5.3 Life Science DNA Sequencing
1.5.4 Emerging Application DNA Sequencing
1.5.5 Hereditary Disease Detection DNA Sequencing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 DNA Sequencing Market Size
2.2 DNA Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 DNA Sequencing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 DNA Sequencing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Illumina
12.1.1 Illumina Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction
12.1.4 Illumina Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Illumina Recent Development
12.2 Roche
12.2.1 Roche Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction
12.2.4 Roche Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Roche Recent Development
12.3 Macrogen
12.3.1 Macrogen Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction
12.3.4 Macrogen Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Macrogen Recent Development
12.4 BGI
12.4.1 BGI Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction
12.4.4 BGI Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BGI Recent Development
12.5 WuXi AppTec
12.5.1 WuXi AppTec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 DNA Sequencing Introduction
12.5.4 WuXi AppTec Revenue in DNA Sequencing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 WuXi AppTec Recent Development
