Global Diving Equipment Market Segmentation by 2023: Demand, Shares, Size, Types, Opportunities

On the basis of type, the diving equipment market has been segmented into rebreather, cylinder and propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. The rebreather segment is estimated to lead the diving equipment market in 2016. This growth can be attributed to the usage of this equipment in two major application areas, namely, commercial and defense; and the fact that it can provide air under high pressure underwater. The exposure suit segment is expected to lead the diving equipment market during the forecast period, owing to need of changing these suits frequently as these suits have short life cycle. Moreover, damages caused by harsh environments underwater also result in frequent replacement of these suits.

This comprehensive Diving Equipment Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diving Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This growth can be attributed to the rise in the average income of the people, especially in emerging economies, such as India and Vietnam. The dive tourism, particularly in the European region, is also a key factor fueling the growth of the diving equipment market.

The worldwide market for Diving Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell International, Inc. ,Dr gerwerk AG and Co. KGAA ,Cobham PLC.,Divex Ltd.,Aqua Lung International,Submarine Manufacturing and Products Ltd ,Underwater Kinetics, Apollo Military ,Henderson Aquatics ,Atlantis Dive,,.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Recreational Diving, Clearance Diving, Saturation Diving.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas Industry,Naval Industry,Aquaculture Industry,Other Industries.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diving Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diving Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diving Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Diving Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diving Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Diving Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diving Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

