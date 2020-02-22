Global District Cooling Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global district cooling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot climatic conditions in the Middle East region, growing infrastructure investments.
The key market players for global district cooling market are listed below;
Fortum
Pal Group
DC Pro Engineering
Qatar District Cooling Company
Danfoss District Energy A/S
VEOLIA
The market is further segmented into;
Production Technique
Usage
End-User
The global district cooling market is segmented based on production technique into electric chillers, absorption chillers, and free cooling. In 2018, electric chillers segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.
The global district cooling market is segmented in usage into storage, production, and distribution. In 2018, the storage segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.
The global district cooling market is segmented in end-user into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into factories, production plant, and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into retail, healthcare, office, airport, education, and government. In 2018, the industrial segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares and is rising at the highest CAGR.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global district cooling market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12225
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]
A result-oriented proactive professional having more than 5 years of experience in marketing/business development. I am an engaging and effective communicator with a proven track-record of working across different cultures keeping a strong focus on customer-care and B2B relationship building.