District cooling energy system is used to produce cooling effects within the certain district or area to be cooled by using chilled water in insulated pipes fitted inside the walls of buildings.District cooling energy system involves various components like Chillers, Cooling Towers, Condenser Water Pumps, Chilled water Pipes, makeup water system for condenser and chilled water, controls etc.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd.
Logstor A/S
Shinryo Corporation
Vattenfall AB
Fortum Oyj
Statkraft AS
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Free Cooling
Absorption Cooling
Compression Cooling
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-district-cooling-energy-system-market-research-report-2019
