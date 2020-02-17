Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Share, Top Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Distribution Feeder Automation Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Distribution Feeder Automation Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Distribution feeder automation is an integral part of system-level automation in contemporary power distribution networks, which improves reliability using self-healing, smart grid technology. The feeder establishes a connection between the substation and end-users without any tapping. Most of the faults occur on feeder lines as these are exposed to detrimental environmental conditions. Thus, utility companies are increasingly opting for feeder automation, which comprises an assembly of numerous smart relays and switching equipment.

Owing to the frameworks of dynamic competitive environments, several businesses have realized the need for uninterrupted power supply without compromising on power quality. For instance, most of the manufacturing industries are now shifting toward Just in Time (JIT) delivery. An outage lasting even for a short duration creates a huge mismatch between supply and demand, thereby adversely affecting the overall revenue of the company. To overcome this challenge companies are using distribution feeder automation that reduces the outage time by quickly switching between feeder lines.

The distribution feeder automation market appears to be competitive due to the presence of few players. The major players in this market are continuously trying to retain their market shares by increasing their operational efficiency and diversifying their offerings. To meet the evolving needs of industrial and commercial end-users, the market players are also focusing on providing a wide range of feeder protection solutions.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This is mainly due to an increase in the number of development projects in the real estate sector and the growing number of data centers. Additionally, the increase in the adoption of IoT and supportive telecom infrastructure in Europe and the Middle East will also fuel the growth of the distribution feeder automation market in this region.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

ABB

Eaton

Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advanced Control Systems

Atlantic City Electric

CG

GandW Electric

Kalkitech

Kyland Technology

Moxa

SandC Electric Company

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Segment by Type

Industrial users

Commercial users

Residential users

Segment by Application

Fault location

Isolation

Service restoration

Automatic transfer scheme

