Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026
Market Segmentation
By Offering (Components, Services), Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), Ownership (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise), Technology (Wi-Fi, Small Cells), User Facility (>500K FT2, 200K-500K FT2, <200K FT2), Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;
In Offering, The increase in the implementation size as it overcomes the specific communication challenges like reliable coverage, Interference and added safety in any particular location.
In Coverage, Indoor segment is expected to dominate the market as it requires minimal expenses and least time as compared to outdoor distributed antenna system (DAS). Active DAS works best for large buildings and gives limitless coverage.
In Ownership, Carrier segment is expected to dominate the market as it minimizes the cost of the DAS solution for an enterprise as well as satisfy the carrier?s required return on investment (ROI).
In Technology, Smart cell segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase applicable due to low cost as compared to distributed antenna system.
In User Facility, 200K-500K FT2 segment is likely to remain dominant in the global market as the systems are widely used in these big spaces. Additionally, the system delivers data and voice capacity for haulers and provides improved experience to the customers.
In Vertical, Commercial segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase demand in public venue such as stadiums, auditorium, retail malls and others.
Key Market Players
The key market players for global distributed antenna system market are listed below;
COMMSCOPE
Corning Incorporated
Cobham Wireless
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
SOLiD
ATC IP LLC
AT&T
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
Dali Wireless
Zinwave
Bird Technologies
HUBER+SUHNER
JMA Wireless
Westell Technologies, Inc.
GALTRONICS
BTI wireless
Advanced RF technologies Inc.
Betacom Incorporated
CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 28
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 28
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 28
1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET 28
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 29
1.5 LIMITATION 29
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 30
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 33
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 33
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 34
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 35
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 35
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 36
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 39
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 40
2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 41
2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 42
2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 42
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 43
4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 46
5 MARKET OVERVIEW 48
5.1 DRIVERS 50
5.1.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MOBILE DATA 50
5.1.2 BENEFITS PROVIDED BY THE SPECTRUM EFFICIENCY 50
5.1.3 UPSURGE IN ADOPTION OF CONNECTED DEVICES 50
5.1.4 EXPANDING NETWORK CONNECTIVITY IN LIMITED SPACES 51
5.2 RESTRAINTS 51
5.2.1 HIGH COST OF DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEMS 51
5.2.2 RISK IN BACKHAUL AND UPGRADEABILITY IN DAS (DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM) 51
5.3 OPPURTUNITIES 52
5.3.1 GROWING NEED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS 52
5.3.2 GROWING COMMERCIAL SPACES IN ASIA 52
5.4 CHALLENGES 53
5.4.1 SECURITY AND PRIVACY CONCERNS 53
6 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY OFFERING 54
6.1 OVERVIEW 55
6.2 COMPONENTS 57
6.2.1 ANTENNA NODES/ RADIO NODES 57
6.2.2 HEAD END UNITS 57
6.2.3 BI DIRECTIONAL AMPLIFIERS 57
6.2.4 RADIO UNITS 57
6.2.5 DONOR ANTENNA 57
6.3 SERVICES 58
6.3.1 INSTALLATION SERVICES 58
6.3.2 POST INSTALLATION SERVICES 58
6.3.3 PRE SALES SERVICES 58
7 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY COVERAGE 59
7.1 OVERVIEW 60
7.2 INDOOR 61
7.2.1 HYBRID 62
7.2.2 ACTIVE 62
7.2.3 PASSIVE 62
7.3 OUTDOOR 62
8 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY OWNERSHIP 63
8.1 OVERVIEW 64
8.2 CARRIER 65
8.3 NEUTRAL HOST 66
8.4 ENTERPRISE 66
9 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY 67
9.1 OVERVIEW 68
9.2 CARRIER WIFI 69
9.3 SMART CELL 70
10 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY USER FACILITY 71
10.1 OVERVIEW 72
10.2 200K-500K FT2 73
10.3 >500K FT2 74
10.4 <200K FT2 74
11 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY VERTICAL 75
11.1 OVERVIEW 76
11.2 COMMERCIAL 78
11.2.1 PUBLIC VENUE 78
11.2.2 ENTERPRISES 78
11.2.3 HEALTHCARE 78
11.2.4 AIRPORTS AND TRANSPORTATION 78
11.2.5 INDUSTRIAL 78
11.2.6 HOSPITALITY 79
11.2.7 GOVERNMENT 79
11.2.8 EDUCATION 79
11.2.9 RETAIL 79
11.3 PUBLIC SAFETY 80
12 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 81
12.1 OVERVIEW 82
12.2 NORTH AMERICA 87
12.2.1 U.S. 94
12.2.2 CANADA 98
12.2.3 MEXICO 102
12.3 EUROPE 106
12.3.1 U.K. 113
12.3.2 GERMANY 117
12.3.3 FRANCE 121
12.3.4 NETHERLANDS 125
12.3.5 ITALY 129
12.3.6 SPAIN 133
12.3.7 SWITZERLAND 137
12.3.8 BELGIUM 141
12.3.9 TURKEY 145
12.3.10 RUSSIA 149
12.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 152
12.4 ASIA PACIFIC 153
12.4.1 JAPAN 160
12.4.2 CHINA 164
12.4.3 INDIA 168
12.4.4 INDONESIA 172
12.4.5 SOUTH KOREA 176
12.4.6 AUSTRALIA 180
12.4.7 SINGAPORE 184
12.4.8 THAILAND 188
12.4.9 MALAYSIA 192
12.4.10 PHILIPPINES 196
12.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 199
12.5 SOUTH AMERICA 200
12.5.1 BRAZIL 207
Continue…
