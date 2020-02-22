Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Market Segmentation

By Offering (Components, Services), Coverage (Indoor, Outdoor), Ownership (Carrier, Neutral-Host, Enterprise), Technology (Wi-Fi, Small Cells), User Facility (>500K FT2, 200K-500K FT2, <200K FT2), Vertical (Commercial, Public Safety), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In Offering, The increase in the implementation size as it overcomes the specific communication challenges like reliable coverage, Interference and added safety in any particular location.

In Coverage, Indoor segment is expected to dominate the market as it requires minimal expenses and least time as compared to outdoor distributed antenna system (DAS). Active DAS works best for large buildings and gives limitless coverage.

In Ownership, Carrier segment is expected to dominate the market as it minimizes the cost of the DAS solution for an enterprise as well as satisfy the carrier?s required return on investment (ROI).

In Technology, Smart cell segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase applicable due to low cost as compared to distributed antenna system.

In User Facility, 200K-500K FT2 segment is likely to remain dominant in the global market as the systems are widely used in these big spaces. Additionally, the system delivers data and voice capacity for haulers and provides improved experience to the customers.

In Vertical, Commercial segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increase demand in public venue such as stadiums, auditorium, retail malls and others.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global distributed antenna system market are listed below;

COMMSCOPE

Corning Incorporated

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

SOLiD

ATC IP LLC

AT&T

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Dali Wireless

Zinwave

Bird Technologies

HUBER+SUHNER

JMA Wireless

Westell Technologies, Inc.

GALTRONICS

BTI wireless

Advanced RF technologies Inc.

Betacom Incorporated

CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 28

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 28

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 28

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET 28

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 29

1.5 LIMITATION 29

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 30

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 33

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 33

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 34

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 35

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 35

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 36

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 39

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 40

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 41

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 42

2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 42

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 43

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 46

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 48

5.1 DRIVERS 50

5.1.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MOBILE DATA 50

5.1.2 BENEFITS PROVIDED BY THE SPECTRUM EFFICIENCY 50

5.1.3 UPSURGE IN ADOPTION OF CONNECTED DEVICES 50

5.1.4 EXPANDING NETWORK CONNECTIVITY IN LIMITED SPACES 51

5.2 RESTRAINTS 51

5.2.1 HIGH COST OF DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEMS 51

5.2.2 RISK IN BACKHAUL AND UPGRADEABILITY IN DAS (DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM) 51

5.3 OPPURTUNITIES 52

5.3.1 GROWING NEED FOR PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS 52

5.3.2 GROWING COMMERCIAL SPACES IN ASIA 52

5.4 CHALLENGES 53

5.4.1 SECURITY AND PRIVACY CONCERNS 53

6 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY OFFERING 54

6.1 OVERVIEW 55

6.2 COMPONENTS 57

6.2.1 ANTENNA NODES/ RADIO NODES 57

6.2.2 HEAD END UNITS 57

6.2.3 BI DIRECTIONAL AMPLIFIERS 57

6.2.4 RADIO UNITS 57

6.2.5 DONOR ANTENNA 57

6.3 SERVICES 58

6.3.1 INSTALLATION SERVICES 58

6.3.2 POST INSTALLATION SERVICES 58

6.3.3 PRE SALES SERVICES 58

7 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY COVERAGE 59

7.1 OVERVIEW 60

7.2 INDOOR 61

7.2.1 HYBRID 62

7.2.2 ACTIVE 62

7.2.3 PASSIVE 62

7.3 OUTDOOR 62

8 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY OWNERSHIP 63

8.1 OVERVIEW 64

8.2 CARRIER 65

8.3 NEUTRAL HOST 66

8.4 ENTERPRISE 66

9 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY 67

9.1 OVERVIEW 68

9.2 CARRIER WIFI 69

9.3 SMART CELL 70

10 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY USER FACILITY 71

10.1 OVERVIEW 72

10.2 200K-500K FT2 73

10.3 >500K FT2 74

10.4 <200K FT2 74

11 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY VERTICAL 75

11.1 OVERVIEW 76

11.2 COMMERCIAL 78

11.2.1 PUBLIC VENUE 78

11.2.2 ENTERPRISES 78

11.2.3 HEALTHCARE 78

11.2.4 AIRPORTS AND TRANSPORTATION 78

11.2.5 INDUSTRIAL 78

11.2.6 HOSPITALITY 79

11.2.7 GOVERNMENT 79

11.2.8 EDUCATION 79

11.2.9 RETAIL 79

11.3 PUBLIC SAFETY 80

12 GLOBAL DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 81

12.1 OVERVIEW 82

12.2 NORTH AMERICA 87

12.2.1 U.S. 94

12.2.2 CANADA 98

12.2.3 MEXICO 102

12.3 EUROPE 106

12.3.1 U.K. 113

12.3.2 GERMANY 117

12.3.3 FRANCE 121

12.3.4 NETHERLANDS 125

12.3.5 ITALY 129

12.3.6 SPAIN 133

12.3.7 SWITZERLAND 137

12.3.8 BELGIUM 141

12.3.9 TURKEY 145

12.3.10 RUSSIA 149

12.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 152

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC 153

12.4.1 JAPAN 160

12.4.2 CHINA 164

12.4.3 INDIA 168

12.4.4 INDONESIA 172

12.4.5 SOUTH KOREA 176

12.4.6 AUSTRALIA 180

12.4.7 SINGAPORE 184

12.4.8 THAILAND 188

12.4.9 MALAYSIA 192

12.4.10 PHILIPPINES 196

12.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 199

12.5 SOUTH AMERICA 200

12.5.1 BRAZIL 207

Continue…

