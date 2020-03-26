Global DisplayPort Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Growing use of embedded DisplayPorts has taken the industry to new heights. The proliferation of displays with 4K and higher resolution is also pushing the growth of DisplayPort market. Adoption of DisplayPort alternative mode in consumer electronics is the building point for the developing DisplayPort market, as the consumer electronics industry is also flourishing.
DisplayPort market is driven by the indispensability of digital display interfaces in a wide range of media devices such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, UHD TVs, virtual reality headsets against the backdrop of growing consumption of high-quality video content on these devices. Other than this the ability of DisplayPort to connect PC and gaming console to headsets drives its popularity in virtual reality, personal theaters, and augmented reality headsets.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NXP Semiconductors
STMicroelectronics
Lattice Semiconductor
Intel
ADLINK
Texas Instruments
Analogix Semiconductor
Advanced Micro Devices
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Embedded DisplayPort
Wireless DisplayPort
Internal DisplayPort
Micro DisplayPort
MyDP/SlimPort
Mini DisplayPort
Segment by Application
Domestic
Commercial
