Global Display Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Display contains the screen, projection surface and computer output surface that shows information like text, graphic images by using cathode ray tube, light-emitting diode, liquid crystal display or other techniques. These can be used in television, smartphone, tablets, laptop, vehicle, public transport and others.

Demand Scenario

The global display market was USD 47.42 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 82.34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America is the largest market share followed by Europe in 2018. The growth in these markets is attributed, mainly owing to the presence of affluent consumers and the fast pace of technological enhancements in the electronics manufacturing industry in major countries. However, Asia Pacific is likely to rise at a favourable pace throughout the forecast period. The substantial growth of this region is driven by the increasing number of consumer electronics manufacturers and the burgeoning manufacturing facilities in many of its emerging economies. Moreover, the relatively low cost of manufacturing in these emerging countries and positive governmental regulations in electronics manufacturing also bodes well for the regional market.

Drivers and Restraints

The surprising rise in adoption of various consumer electronics devices with advanced display technologies, the growing demand for high-quality displays in the gaming and entertainment sector, flourishing popularity of OLED-based technologies in future devices and the enormous adoption of flexible OLED display technologies are the major factors boosting the global display market. Moreover, the initiation of energy-efficient electronics devices with innovative functionalities is also expected to further drive the market growth. The huge cost of devices equipped with advanced display technologies and variations in the average selling price of OLED-based displays are the major factors to hinder the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In recent years, Consumer Electronics held the largest share in the display market as the number of devices having touch sensors has risen exponentially. Thus, the use of smart phones has increased owing to easy functionality and relative convenience and hence the growth of display devices such as PC monitors, notebooks, and tablets has become stagnant. Quantum dot LED technology-based devices to attain highest market growth.

Global Display Market – by Product Type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Display Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product Type

5.1. Flat Panel

5.2. Flexible Panel

5.3. Transparent Panel

6. Global Display Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Technology

6.1. OLED

6.2. Quatum Dot

6.3. LED

6.4. Electronic Paper

6.5. LCD

6.6. Others

7. Global Display Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Application

7.1. Smartphone & Tablet

7.2. Smart wearable

7.3. Television and Digital Signage

7.4. PC & Laptop

7.5. Vehicle Display

7.6. Others

