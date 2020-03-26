Global Display for Retail Applications Market Report, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Displays are used to exhibit data or information. They are referred to as retail displays when used in retail applications like POS systems, kiosks, ATMs, and digital signage. They can be both touch-enabled and non-touch displays. A growing number of retailers are using interactive displays to attract customers. Retailers have to make sure that their digital displays are technically perfect to attract customers, given the increased consumer use of high-performance electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. For instance, responsive screens should react quickly to consumer gestures so that shoppers continue to use them and close the sale.
Advances in interactive digital signage are primarily driving this market. To attract the attention of users on a large scale, retail manufacturers are resorting to large-size digital display installations. They are also introducing interactive touch displays to usher in a drastic change in customer experience.
As the retail display market is still in its early stages, manufacturers are increasingly adopting technologies such as interactive displays that encourage more human engagement. Digital signage, POS, kiosks, interactive digital signage, and content automation system are gaining traction in the market. During the forecast period, manufacturers are expected to introduce advanced retail display solutions that integrate augmented reality (AR), gesture control, and holographic displays.
The market share for the APAC region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. China will continue to be a majority contributor to this region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Adflow Networks
AU Optronics
Cisco
HP
Innolux
LG Display
Panasonic
Samsung
Sharp
Cambridge Display Technologies
DuPont Display
Elo Touch Solution
E Ink Holdings
Fujitsu
General Electric
Kent Displays
Mitsubishi Electric
NEC Display Solutions
Plastic Logic
Philips
Sony
Epson
Toshiba
TPK
Universal Display
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Touch-screen retail displays
Non-touch-screen retail displays
Segment by Application
Departmental stores
Bags and luggage specialty stores
Apparels and footwear specialty stores
Jewelry and watch specialty stores
Others-Independent small grocers
