In this report, the Global Display for Retail Applications Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Display for Retail Applications Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Displays are used to exhibit data or information. They are referred to as retail displays when used in retail applications like POS systems, kiosks, ATMs, and digital signage. They can be both touch-enabled and non-touch displays. A growing number of retailers are using interactive displays to attract customers. Retailers have to make sure that their digital displays are technically perfect to attract customers, given the increased consumer use of high-performance electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. For instance, responsive screens should react quickly to consumer gestures so that shoppers continue to use them and close the sale.

Advances in interactive digital signage are primarily driving this market. To attract the attention of users on a large scale, retail manufacturers are resorting to large-size digital display installations. They are also introducing interactive touch displays to usher in a drastic change in customer experience.

As the retail display market is still in its early stages, manufacturers are increasingly adopting technologies such as interactive displays that encourage more human engagement. Digital signage, POS, kiosks, interactive digital signage, and content automation system are gaining traction in the market. During the forecast period, manufacturers are expected to introduce advanced retail display solutions that integrate augmented reality (AR), gesture control, and holographic displays.

The market share for the APAC region is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. China will continue to be a majority contributor to this region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Adflow Networks

AU Optronics

Cisco

HP

Innolux

LG Display

Panasonic

Samsung

Sharp

Cambridge Display Technologies

DuPont Display

Elo Touch Solution

E Ink Holdings

Fujitsu

General Electric

Kent Displays

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Display Solutions

Plastic Logic

Philips

Sony

Epson

Toshiba

TPK

Universal Display

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Touch-screen retail displays

Non-touch-screen retail displays

Segment by Application

Departmental stores

Bags and luggage specialty stores

Apparels and footwear specialty stores

Jewelry and watch specialty stores

Others-Independent small grocers

