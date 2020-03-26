Global Display for Avionics Applications Market Share and Growth 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Displays play an important role in the avionics system by providing information on weather conditions, navigation, altitude, and flight details related to temperature, fuel availability, and air pressure. Initially analog devices performed these functions, but manufacturers have shifted to digital display systems, which are also known as glass cockpits. While each analog device could perform only one function, few displays can provide multiple information. In addition, digital display system makes the cockpit lighter compared to analog cockpit.

The recent growth of the civil and military aviation segments, especially in terms of aircraft production, will bolster the prospects for growth in the display market for avionic applications during the forecast period. Also, factors such as the growing demand for automation will also aid in the growth of this market as it helps to reduce the workload of the pilot and also ensures the availability of critical flight information. Since automation enhances flight operational safety and efficiency, its rising demand among the end users in the aviation sector will result in the steady growth of this market during the predicted period.

The global display market for avionics applications is extremely competitive as the manufacturers compete on the basis of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. To survive in this market, the manufacturers have to develop cost-effective and high-quality cockpit display systems that are equipped with the latest technology.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Esterline Technologies

Honeywell Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

Saab

Thales

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heads-up display (HUD)

In-flight display

Segment by Application

Military aviation

Civil aviation

