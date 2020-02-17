Global Display Driver IC for TVs Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Display Driver IC for TVs Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

DDICs deliver predefined currents and analog voltages that activate the pixels to exhibit pixel images on displays. DDICs include gate and source drivers with a range of interfaces, frequencies, voltage, and packages. DDICs are key to higher resolution displays.

With a growing preference for better image resolution, the DDIC market for TVs is expected to have a positive outlook in the future. Due to the recent advances in technology in the television industry, the consumer preferences have also changed significantly. The television market has evolved considerably from CRTs to LCDs, LEDs, and is now moving towards organic LED (OLED) TVs. As consumers prefer watching better-quality picture, the resolution format of televisions has also been constantly evolving. Since the primary function of TV DDICs is to provide better image quality, the changing consumer preference for crisp and sharp picture resolution will propel the growth prospects of this market in the coming years.

The global DDIC market for TVs is experiencing significant demand and supply chain shifts. Most providers in the APAC region are involved in substantial ramp-ups and stiff competition. Moreover, the increasing competition from Taiwan and Korea-based semiconductor component manufacturers will lead to providers suffering losses during the predicted period. Also, the growing competition in the semiconductor market is a challenge for long-time market leaders like Samsung. The market manufacturers are trying to gain more market shares by launching advanced DDICs in the market, especially for new 4K2K TVs. The manufacturers in the market compete on the basis of factors such as innovative technological features, price, reputation, distribution, and brand presence in the global market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Novatek Microelectronic

Himax Technologies

Fitipower

Illitek

Lusem

MagnaChip

Orise

Raydium Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Silicon Works

Sitronix Technology

Segment by Type

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K2K TV

Segment by Application

TV

Others

