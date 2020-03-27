In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-display-backlighting-industry-professional-2019



A backlight is a form of illumination used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The penetration rate of LED backlights are above 90%. LED backlights have almost taken over CCFL backlights. Display Backlighting refer to a LED backlit in this report.

At present, in developed countries, the display backlighting industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LED production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s display backlighting industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become a large international consumption country of display backlighting, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

The global display backlighting industry has reached a production volume of approximately 77628 KK Pcs in 2015. The top four manufacturers are Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek and Epistar. Other key manufacturers include Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, GENESIS Photonics, Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics and Foshan NationStar Semiconductor.

By application, the global display backlighting market is segmented into small sized and Mid and large sized backlight, which are widely used for smartphone, PC monitor, Notebook, tablets and LCD TV. The weaker LCD TV market greatly thwarted traditional LED backlight manufacturers’ performance in 2015, leading to declining backlight demands. The application market is saturated and the OLED technology have a quick development in recent years, the demand for the LED backlighting is decreaseing. The giants like Samsung and LG have transfer to the OLED technology, it can be forecast that the LED backlight will keep a decreasing trend in the future.

The global Display Backlighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Display Backlighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display Backlighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

NICHIA

LG Innotek

Epistar

Lumileds

Seoul Semiconductor

TOYODA GOSEI

Unity Opto Technology

GENESIS Photonics

Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics

Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics

Foshan NationStar Semiconductor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small-sized

Mid and Large-sized

Segment by Application

Smartphone

Notebook

Tablet

Desktop PC

LCD TV

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-display-backlighting-industry-professional-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com