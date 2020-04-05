Global Dispensing Spout Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dispensing spouts are commonly used for resealing of packaging after removing the desired quantity of product from the packaging. Dispensing spout is extensively used in packaging of products in liquid or viscous form.

The use of dispensing spout in packaging creates an opportunity for the manufacturers to reduce the use of the raw material while creating a win-win situation for both manufacturer and the environment, by reducing cost and carbon footprint of packaging respectively.

The global Dispensing Spout market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dispensing Spout volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dispensing Spout market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nilkanth Polyplast

Rieke Corporation

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Uflex Ltd

Liqui-Box Corporation

Pöppelmann GmbH

Precision Valve Corporation

AptarGroup

O.Berk Company

Weener Plastik GmbH

Guangdong Danqing Plastic Packaging & Printing

Tacom SA

Stern Engineering Ltd

Glenroy

Tomlinson Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic

HDPE

Metal

PET

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Homecare and Personnel Care

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Petrochemical Industry

Others

