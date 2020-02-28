Global Disintegrants Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Disintegrants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Disintegrants market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Disintegrants are agents added to tablet (and some encapsulated) formulations to promote the breakup of the tablet (and capsule slugs’) into smaller fragments in an aqueous environment thereby increasing the available surface area and promoting a more rapid release of the drug substance.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest share of the disintegrants market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The dominance of the European region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to extensive consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region.

The global Disintegrants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Disintegrants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Disintegrants in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Disintegrants in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Disintegrants market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Disintegrants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BASF

Ashland

DowDuPont

Roquette Freres

DFE Pharma

JRS Pharma

Asahi Kasei

Merck

Corel Pharma

Avantor Performance Materials

Market size by Product

Natural Disintegrants

Synthetic Disintegrants

Market size by End User

Tablets

Capsules

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disintegrants are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Disintegrants market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

