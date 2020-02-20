Global Discrete Automation Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Discrete Automation Market 2019

Description:

Discrete automation is the production with characteristics of quantifiable parts production has the quantifiable nature of the parts.

Discrete automation provides a control platform, increase productivity, enhance ease of use and reduce the cost, the discrete automation market is expected to achieve significant growth in the prediction period.

In 2018, the global Discrete Automation market size was 5030 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Discrete Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Discrete Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd

Invensys

Schneider Electric Co.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Packaging

Food processing

Textile industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Discrete Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Discrete Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Discrete Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Discrete Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.4.3 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

1.4.4 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

1.4.5 Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Discrete Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Packaging

1.5.4 Food processing

1.5.5 Textile industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Discrete Automation Market Size

2.2 Discrete Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Discrete Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Discrete Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Discrete Automation Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Discrete Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.2.1 Rockwell Automation Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Discrete Automation Introduction

12.2.4 Rockwell Automation Inc. Revenue in Discrete Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Rockwell Automation Inc. Recent Development

12.3 ABB Ltd

12.3.1 ABB Ltd Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Discrete Automation Introduction

12.3.4 ABB Ltd Revenue in Discrete Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Invensys

12.4.1 Invensys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Discrete Automation Introduction

12.4.4 Invensys Revenue in Discrete Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Invensys Recent Development

12.5 Schneider Electric Co.

12.5.1 Schneider Electric Co. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Discrete Automation Introduction

12.5.4 Schneider Electric Co. Revenue in Discrete Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Schneider Electric Co. Recent Development

Continued…..

