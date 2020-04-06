In this report, the Global Discharge Resistor Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Discharge Resistor Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Discharge resistors are made of Metal Oxide film Resistors. Discharge resistors are connected across terminals of the capacitors to bring down the voltage at capacitor terminals to less than 50V within one minute of disconnection of capacitors from the supply.
The global Discharge Resistor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Discharge Resistor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Discharge Resistor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sandvik (Kanthal)
Schneider Electric
DBK
FRIZLEN
Vishay
REO
TE Connectivity
TDK
Metrosil
ATE Electronics
Sure Resistors
Schniewindt
Rockwell Automation
Cressall
TDK Electronics
HVR Pentagon
Fortress Resistors
Iresco Electricals
National Resistors
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
2K
10K
18K
27K
47K
Segment by Application
Batteries
Capacitors
Other Voltage-Carrying Devices
