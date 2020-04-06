In this report, the Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Disc Metal Oxide Varistors are sophisticated electronic devices manufactured using complex technologies.
With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Disc Metal Oxide Varistor raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor.
The average price of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.
The global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market is valued at 850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Disc Metal Oxide Varistor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
SIEMENS
TOSHIBA
Elpro
MacLean Power Systems
OTOWA Electric
MEIDENSHA CORPORATION
Nanyang Jinguan
Pinggao
RIGHT ELECTRIC
Zhejiang Bitai
YUEQING TIANYI
Nanyang Zhongwei
Nanyang Jinniu
Wuhan Yinghe
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
LV MOV
HV-MV MOV
Segment by Application
Telecommunication
Power
Building
Railway
Petrochemical
New Energy
Others
