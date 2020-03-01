Global Directional Drills Market Share, Drivers, opportunities and challenges, Key-Players and Period From 2019-2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Directional Drills Market. This study is titled “Global Directional Drills Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period between 2019-2025
Directional drilling is the practice of drilling non-vertical wells. It can be broken down into four main groups: oilfield directional drilling, utility installation directional drilling, directional boring, and surface in seam, which horizontally intersects a vertical well target to extract coal bed methane
Directional Drill is machinery for Directional drilling
The Directional Drills market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Directional Drills.
This report presents the worldwide Directional Drills market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vermeer
Ditch Witch
Herrenknecht AG
Toro
XCMG
Goodeng Machine
Dilong
Drillto
DW/TXS
Prime Drilling
Huayuan
TRACTO-TECHNIK
Zoomlion
Lianyungang Huanghai
Terra
CHTC JOVE
Forward Group
Barbco
Directional Drills Breakdown Data by Type
Small Directional Drills
Medium Directional Drills
Large Directional Drills
Directional Drills Breakdown Data by Application
Telecommunication
Water Related
Electric Transmission
Directional Drills Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Directional Drills Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Directional Drills Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Directional Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Small Directional Drills
1.4.3 Medium Directional Drills
1.4.4 Large Directional Drills
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Directional Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Water Related
1.5.4 Electric Transmission
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Directional Drills Market Size
2.1.1 Global Directional Drills Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Directional Drills Production 2014-2025
2.2 Directional Drills Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Directional Drills Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Directional Drills Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Directional Drills Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Directional Drills Market
2.4 Key Trends for Directional Drills Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Directional Drills Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Directional Drills Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Directional Drills Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Directional Drills Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Directional Drills Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Directional Drills Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Directional Drills Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Directional Drills Production by Regions
4.1 Global Directional Drills Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Directional Drills Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Directional Drills Revenue Market Share by Regions
Continued………@#
