Global Directional Drills Market Share, Drivers, opportunities and challenges, Key-Players and Period From 2019-2025

Directional drilling is the practice of drilling non-vertical wells. It can be broken down into four main groups: oilfield directional drilling, utility installation directional drilling, directional boring, and surface in seam, which horizontally intersects a vertical well target to extract coal bed methane

Directional Drill is machinery for Directional drilling

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Vermeer

Ditch Witch

Herrenknecht AG

Toro

XCMG

Goodeng Machine

Dilong

Drillto

DW/TXS

Prime Drilling

Huayuan

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Zoomlion

Lianyungang Huanghai

Terra

CHTC JOVE

Forward Group

Barbco

Directional Drills Breakdown Data by Type

Small Directional Drills

Medium Directional Drills

Large Directional Drills

Directional Drills Breakdown Data by Application

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission

Directional Drills Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Directional Drills Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Directional Drills Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Directional Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small Directional Drills

1.4.3 Medium Directional Drills

1.4.4 Large Directional Drills

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Directional Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Telecommunication

1.5.3 Water Related

1.5.4 Electric Transmission

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Directional Drills Market Size

2.1.1 Global Directional Drills Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Directional Drills Production 2014-2025

2.2 Directional Drills Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Directional Drills Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Directional Drills Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Directional Drills Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Directional Drills Market

2.4 Key Trends for Directional Drills Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Directional Drills Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Directional Drills Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Directional Drills Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Directional Drills Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Directional Drills Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Directional Drills Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Directional Drills Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Directional Drills Production by Regions

4.1 Global Directional Drills Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Directional Drills Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Directional Drills Revenue Market Share by Regions

